Disney Cruise Line opens second homeport at Port Everglades
FORT LAUDERDALE - The magic of Disney Cruise Lines is coming to Port Everglades.
On Monday, Disney Cruise Lines celebrated the opening of its second year-round homeport and dedicated cruise terminal in Florida. Its other home port is Port Canaveral.
The new dedicated terminal is part of a 15-year partnership with the county. The agreement provides for one ship to homeport in Port Everglades year-round. It will be joined by a second seasonal ship in 2025.
The Disney Dream will begin sailings from Port Everglades on November 20, 2023, offering guests four and five-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean.
