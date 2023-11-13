Disney Cruise Line opens second homeport at Port Everglades

Disney Cruises celebrates opening of second home port at Port Everglades

Disney Cruises celebrates opening of second home port at Port Everglades

Disney Cruises celebrates opening of second home port at Port Everglades

FORT LAUDERDALE - The magic of Disney Cruise Lines is coming to Port Everglades.

On Monday, Disney Cruise Lines celebrated the opening of its second year-round homeport and dedicated cruise terminal in Florida. Its other home port is Port Canaveral.

The new dedicated terminal is part of a 15-year partnership with the county. The agreement provides for one ship to homeport in Port Everglades year-round. It will be joined by a second seasonal ship in 2025.

The Disney Dream will begin sailings from Port Everglades on November 20, 2023, offering guests four and five-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean.