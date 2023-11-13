Watch CBS News
Disney Cruise Line opens second homeport at Port Everglades

FORT LAUDERDALE - The magic of Disney Cruise Lines is coming to Port Everglades.

On Monday, Disney Cruise Lines celebrated the opening of its second year-round homeport and dedicated cruise terminal in Florida. Its other home port is Port Canaveral.

The new dedicated terminal is part of a 15-year partnership with the county. The agreement provides for one ship to homeport in Port Everglades year-round. It will be joined by a second seasonal ship in 2025.

The Disney Dream will begin sailings from Port Everglades on November 20, 2023, offering guests four and five-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

