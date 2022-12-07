Diplo goes viral after losing ATM machine balance battle at Art Basel

MIAMI - Diplo visited Art Basel last week and while using an ATM that was part of an exhibit his bank balance was displayed for all to see on an "ATM Leaderboard."

The DJ's bank balance made national news because he was atop of the cash machine's leaderboard ranking, with a total of nearly $3 million.

But the American DJ was eclipsed by some unknown ATM user whose photo was captured on the image with a balance of over $5 million.

The cash competition went viral on social media when video and photos of the bank balances racked up millions of views on Twitter and Tik Tok.

A Tik Tok user named @lizandleroy featured video from the scene when the bank balance of the A-List DJ was surpassed by the other unknown user.

The ATM only allowed customers to insert one bank card, displaying the balance of that specific card.

One content creator took to his Twitter account to explain to his followers what was happening as people used the machine.

"Currently number one is $2.9 million," said Joel Franco last week from the exhibit "It goes all the way down. I've seen it go all the way down to like number 79 with $0. A couple of people have $0."

After Diplo lost his top rank on the ATM, he responded to the Tik-Tok video saying, "brb."