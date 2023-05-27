Get ready to pay less for diapers, other necessities

MIAMI - For the past six decades, diaper prices have only gone up, and so has the tax for them.

Until now.

"In South Florida alone, there is about 125,000 children living in poverty," said Gabriela Rojas, the executive director of the Miami Diaper Bank.

She tells CBS News Miami's Gabrielle Arzola that one in three families struggle to afford diapers.

"We have seen them use towels, plastic bags with toilet paper on it because they weren't able to afford to change the diapers of their babies as often," Rojas said.

When you factor in that they help more than 30,000 kids in South Florida, families are looking to save every dollar they can.

"So how much in savings are we really looking at?" asked Arzola.

"Well, on average, folks spend about $80 a month on diapers, that's about $5 to $6 in tax, so in a year, you're looking at nearly a $70 savings.

And that's just in diapers alone.

Other things that will permanently be tax free: strollers, cribs, baby wipes, and clothes and anyone that has seen these prices know it can be hefty bill.

Other items permanently exempt from sales tax will include oral hygiene products like toothbrushes and toothpaste and firearm safety devices.

Sales tax holidays included in the tax relief package for the 2023–2024 fiscal year:

Back-to-School sales tax holidays will take place July 24 – August 6, 2023, and January 1 – January 14, 2024.

Disaster Preparedness sales tax holidays will take place May 27 – June 9, 2023, and August 26 – September 8, 2023.

The Freedom Summer sales tax holiday lasts from Memorial Day through Labor Day of this year.

The Tools and Equipment sales tax holiday will take place from September 2 – September 8, 2023.

"Inflation costs and just the cost of living in Miami has gotten so high, families are looking everywhere for help," Rojas said.