Diana Nyad marks 10th anniversary of Cuba-to-Key West swim by releasing rehabilitated sea turtle

KEY WEST — Writer and long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad marked the 10th anniversary of her 111-mile swim from Havana, Cuba, to Key West by helping a rehabilitated sea turtle return to the Atlantic Ocean -- at the same beach where she completed her epic trek.

Diana Nyad, left, her expedition leader Bonnie Stoll, right, and staff from the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital position "Rocky," a rehabilitated green sea turtle, for return to the Atlantic Ocean Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, from a beach in Key West, Fla. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO)

On Sunday, Nyad and her Cuba swim expedition leader Bonnie Stoll helped release Rocky — a 120-lb. female green sea turtle — back into the ocean.

Rocky was rescued in January by Florida Fish & Wildlife officers off Key Largo after being discovered struggling and unable to dive. At the hospital in Marathon, the turtle required an eight-hour intestinal surgery, breathing treatments and a blood transfusion, followed by months of medications and recovery, exhibiting a determination and resilience that echoed Nyad's own.

"A number of people have brought up that Rocky's story is similar to my story, but truth is, I never compare myself to an animal struggling for her life," Nyad said. "Maybe we shared the will to live and then the will to be strong, but Rocky has a courage that I don't have."

After being carried to the water's edge by Nyad, Stoll and Turtle Hospital personnel, Rocky swam away into her saltwater home as hundreds of spectators applauded. Among them were more than 30 crew members who supported Nyad's iconic swim and returned to Key West for the weekend's 10th anniversary celebration.

Diana Nyad, left, and Bette Zirkelbach, right, manager of the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital, carry "Rocky," a rehabilitated green sea turtle, across an Atlantic Ocean beach Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Key West, Fla. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO)

Diana Nyad, center back, listens intently to Bette Zirkelbach, left, as the manager of the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital explains the importance of protecting sea turtles, before helping to release "Rocky," a rehabilitated green sea turtle, to the Atlantic Ocean Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, from a beach in Key West, Fla. Bonnie Stoll, Nyad's expedition leader, is at right. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO)

On Labor Day 2013, nearly 2,000 people gathered at the same beach where Rocky was released to welcome Nyad as she came ashore after swimming nonstop for 52 hours and 54 minutes — becoming the first person to swim from Cuba to the Keys without a shark cage. Then 64 years old at the time, she succeeded at the Florida Straits crossing on her fifth time, despite battling jellyfish, nausea and countless other challenges.

"I wish we could have trained Rocky to swim right next to me and eat all the jellyfish that we came upon going across," admitted Nyad, referencing green sea turtles' diet in the wild.