Diana Nyad marks 10th anniversary of Cuba-to-Key West swim by releasing rehabilitated sea turtle
/ CBS/Florida Keys News Bureau
KEY WEST — Writer and long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad marked the 10th anniversary of her 111-mile swim from Havana, Cuba, to Key West by helping a rehabilitated sea turtle return to the Atlantic Ocean -- at the same beach where she completed her epic trek.
On Sunday, Nyad and her Cuba swim expedition leader Bonnie Stoll helped release Rocky — a 120-lb. female green sea turtle — back into the ocean.
Rocky was rescued in January by Florida Fish & Wildlife officers off Key Largo after being discovered struggling and unable to dive. At the hospital in Marathon, the turtle required an eight-hour intestinal surgery, breathing treatments and a blood transfusion, followed by months of medications and recovery, exhibiting a determination and resilience that echoed Nyad's own.
"A number of people have brought up that Rocky's story is similar to my story, but truth is, I never compare myself to an animal struggling for her life," Nyad said. "Maybe we shared the will to live and then the will to be strong, but Rocky has a courage that I don't have."
After being carried to the water's edge by Nyad, Stoll and Turtle Hospital personnel, Rocky swam away into her saltwater home as hundreds of spectators applauded. Among them were more than 30 crew members who supported Nyad's iconic swim and returned to Key West for the weekend's 10th anniversary celebration.
On Labor Day 2013, nearly 2,000 people gathered at the same beach where Rocky was released to welcome Nyad as she came ashore after swimming nonstop for 52 hours and 54 minutes — becoming the first person to swim from Cuba to the Keys without a shark cage. Then 64 years old at the time, she succeeded at the Florida Straits crossing on her fifth time, despite battling jellyfish, nausea and countless other challenges.
"I wish we could have trained Rocky to swim right next to me and eat all the jellyfish that we came upon going across," admitted Nyad, referencing green sea turtles' diet in the wild.