Dex Carvey, son of Dana Carvey, cause of death at age 32 revealed

Dex Carvey, the eldest son of "Saturday Night Live" alum and "Wayne's World" star Dana Carvey and his wife Paula Zwagerman, died of an accidental drug overdose, the office of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said Tuesday.

Dex Carvey died on Nov. 15, 2023, at the age of 32 after ingesting a combination of fentanyl, ketamine and cocaine, the report said.

The couple released a statement at the time of Dex Carvey's death, saying their son, "was extremely talented at so many things — music, art, filmmaking, comedy — and pursued all of them passionately."

Comedian Dex Carvey performs at Flappers Comedy Club and Restaurant Burbank on September 18, 2022, in Burbank, California. Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

"To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers," the couple added.

Three days after his son's death, Dana Carvey announced he was taking a break from social media "to try and figure out what life looks like now that we are a family of 3." He wrote that he and his wife were overwhelmed by the personal stories, compassion and love people shared with them since Dex Carvey's death. He said his family "will heal the best we can and carry on," and "Dex would have wanted it that way."

A comedian in his own right, Dex performed stand-up shows and worked with his father. He appeared in television series, "Beyond the Comics," "Carpool Pandering" and "The Funster," according to IMDB.

Dana Carvey and Zwagerman have a younger son, 30-year-old Thomas Carvey.

Jordan Freiman contributed to this report.