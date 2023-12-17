Bomb threat made at FLL forces evacuations, prompts police response

FORT LAUDERDALE — People were forced to evacuate Terminal 1 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Sunday night after a reported bomb threat prompted a police response.

Travel Advisory: Due to a developing security-related incident, law enforcement has evacuated the upper level of Terminal 1 and temporarily closed #FLL's Departures entrance in an abundance of caution until further notice. Updates will be posted as more info is available. — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) December 17, 2023

Around 5:26 p.m., deputies with Broward Sheriff's Office Airport District responded to a report of a bomb threat at the terminal. While investigating the incident, deputies detained a man for questioning.

Out of precaution, the upper level of Terminal 1 was evacuated as BSO Bomb Squad is currently investigating the scene.

CBS News Miami has a crew heading to FLL to gather more information and will update the story as more details are provided.