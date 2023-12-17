Watch CBS News
Bomb threat made at FLL forces evacuations, prompts police response

By Hunter Geisel

FORT LAUDERDALE — People were forced to evacuate Terminal 1 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Sunday night after a reported bomb threat prompted a police response.

Around 5:26 p.m., deputies with Broward Sheriff's Office Airport District responded to a report of a bomb threat at the terminal. While investigating the incident, deputies detained a man for questioning.

Out of precaution, the upper level of Terminal 1 was evacuated as BSO Bomb Squad is currently investigating the scene.

CBS News Miami has a crew heading to FLL to gather more information and will update the story as more details are provided.

First published on December 17, 2023 / 7:12 PM EST

