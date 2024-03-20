Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton wanted in Florida for domestic violence charge

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 20, 2024 CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 20, 2024 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton is wanted in Florida on an aggravated battery domestic violence charge.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared a wanted poster on Wednesday for the 29-year-old Lion, saying he might be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a Florida license plate of FL-AZ33QB.

𝐃𝐨 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧?

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office needs your assistance in locating a wanted subject: Cameron Sutton, 29.



He is wanted for Aggravated Battery - Domestic Violence. He may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a plate number of… pic.twitter.com/uwn7H0sSXo — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) March 20, 2024

Sutton appeared in 17 games for the Lions in 2023, recording 61 total tackles, one interception and six pass deflections. Sutton signed a three-year, $33-million deal with Detroit in March 2023. The eight-year pro spent six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before arriving in Detroit.

Anyone with information on Sutton's whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.