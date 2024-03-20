Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton wanted in Florida for domestic violence charge
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton is wanted in Florida on an aggravated battery domestic violence charge.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared a wanted poster on Wednesday for the 29-year-old Lion, saying he might be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a Florida license plate of FL-AZ33QB.
Sutton appeared in 17 games for the Lions in 2023, recording 61 total tackles, one interception and six pass deflections. Sutton signed a three-year, $33-million deal with Detroit in March 2023. The eight-year pro spent six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before arriving in Detroit.
Anyone with information on Sutton's whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.