Detectives search for 11-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. -- The Broward Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in searching for an 11- year-old girl who is missing from Pompano Beach.

Investigators say Regina McGill was last seen around 3 p.m. on Friday near the 1700 block of Northwest Third Avenue.

According to a Broward Sheriff's Office release, McGill is described as 5 feet tall, weighs around 125 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweater and black sweatpants.

Anyone with any information on McGill should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.