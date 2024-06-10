Despite limited mobility, man on a quest to visit all MLB ballparks

Man on a mission to visit all Major League Baseball parks despite his limited mobility

MIAMI - A man living with a condition that limits the way he moves is not being held back. Instead, Peter Knabis continues his quest to visit all the Major League Baseball ballparks as he follows his favorite team the Cleveland Guardians.

"I went to 95 games in 2021, 129 in 2022, and then all 162 last season," Knab said.

Knab has cerebral palsy, a group of neurological disorders that permanently affect a person's movement and muscle coordination, but that's not slowing him down.

With the help of advanced technology, Knab says he's empowered to travel city to city for his favorite team.

"For me, the traveling itself is energizing because it's so rewarding what I'm able to accomplish every trip," he said.

This MLB ballpark journey started in 2017 when Knab began going to Guardian games with no intention of seeing the team at all 30 MLB parks. However, that's all changed and now seven years later Knab has made it to his 28th ballpark, loanDepot Park in Miami.

The quest continues with the remaining two parks, Philadelphia and then Milwaukee. Knab hopes others can see what's truly possible no matter the hurdles that may be thrown your way.

On the anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Knab will be traveling to the Philly game. A significant moment, he says, because it's a law that prohibited discrimination for those with disabilities.