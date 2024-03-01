DeSantis vetoes bill that would ban social media for children 16 and under

TALLAHASSEE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed the bill aimed at keeping children under the age of 16 off social media platforms.

On Friday, the governor posted to social media that he had vetoed the bill (HB 1) because "the [Florida] Legislature is about to produce a different, superior bill."

"Protecting children from harms associated with social media is important, as is supporting parents' rights and maintaining the ability of adults to engage in anonymous speech," he wrote.

He added that he hopes the new bill will "recognize these priorities and will be signed into law soon."

The House and Senate overwhelmingly passed the bill, which Florida House Speaker Paul Renner has made a priority of this year's legislative session. But, DeSantis has raised questions about the measure's constitutionality and whether it would infringe on parental rights.

Among other things, the bill would prevent children under 16 from creating accounts on at least some social media platforms; require platforms to terminate existing accounts that they know or have "reason to believe" are held by minors younger than 16; and allow parents to request that minors' accounts be terminated.