Watch CBS News
Local News

DeSantis' net worth tops $1.77 million following presidential run, book sales

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis' net worth increased by more than 50 percent last year as he embarked on a presidential run and boosted his bank account with book sales.

DeSantis had a net worth of $1,773,157 as of Dec. 31, up from $1,174,331 a year earlier, according to a financial disclosure report posted Friday on the Florida Commission on Ethics website.

DeSantis' finances have received a jolt from his 2023 book, "The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival." DeSantis received $625,500 in 2023 from HarperCollins Publishers LLC, which paid him $1.25 million in 2022. He also received $160,000 in 2023 from Premiere Collectibles Books, which offers signed copies of the book for $35 or in a "deluxe collector set" for $50. The book debuted as a best seller on The New York Times and Amazon lists when released in February 2023.

State elected officials each year are required to file financial disclosure forms by July 1 that list income, assets and liabilities. Generally, the forms show financial information from the end of the previous year. Before the book deal, DeSantis posted a net worth of $318,986 in 2021.

In addition to income from the book, DeSantis' new report shows increases in checking and savings accounts. At the end of 2023, DeSantis had $351,078 in USAA checking and savings accounts; nearly $1.26 million in a savings account with Interactive Brokers; $95,592 in a thrift savings plan, a type of retirement savings and investment plan; and $84,196 in the Florida Retirement System.

A year earlier, he listed $1.046 million in USAA accounts, $91,719 in the thrift savings plan and $54,720 in the Florida Retirement System. As he and his family live in the governor's mansion, DeSantis did not report real-estate holdings in 2023.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.