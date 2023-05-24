DeSantis' expected presidential run will test if he has country-wide appeal

MIAMI - After months of speculation, Governor Ron DeSantis will announce his presidential run on Tuesday.

It will happen at 6 p.m. during a live appearance on Twitter with CEO Elon Musk.

So the big question is does DeSantis have the power to overtake former President Donald Trump and land the nomination?

Sean Foreman, a political science professor at Barry University, said DeSantis' run will be a test if he has a country-wide appeal.

So how will DeSantis try to win the nomination over Trump? Will he attack his policies, his personality, or will he take the high road and tout the strides he has made here in the state?

A pro-Trump political action committee has called out DeSantis, calling him "unelectable" and "out of step."

Foreman said it will be a fight to the end against Trump if he truly wants to win the nomination.

"Do the American voters want Biden or Trump again who are both going to be in their 80s? Or do we want a younger generation? I think most polls show most Americans do want younger candidates. The problem is Biden and Trump are at the top of their parties right now, so you have to knock them out and you have to make a case why we need a new generation of leadership. Not just because they are younger, but because they have better ideas or more experience. So that's the dilemma right now. I think many people know that both Biden and Trump are too old for the job, but they are also best positioned for it," he said.

Recent legislation passed will allow the governor to remain in his job while he campaigns for president. Foreman said DeSantis will have to show Floridians that he is putting them first.

The governor is scheduled to be in Miami Wednesday through Friday for meetings with longtime, top donors, who will be tasked with helping raise millions of dollars for his fledgling campaign in hopes of beginning with notable financial momentum as he joins the field.