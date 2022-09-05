Watch CBS News
DeSantis asks judge to throw out Warren lawsuit

MIAMI – Governor Ron DeSantis is asking a federal judge to throw out a free speech lawsuit filed by suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren.

Warren was removed last month over statements about not pursuing criminal charges in abortion, transgender rights and certain low-level cases.

The governor says Warren can't claim first amendment protection for his comments.

A hearing is set for later this month to hear arguments in the lawsuit. 

The case comes as DeSantis seeks re-election in November against Democrat Charlie Crist, who has made abortion rights a cornerstone of his campaign. 

