DeSantis asks judge to throw out Warren lawsuit

MIAMI – Governor Ron DeSantis is asking a federal judge to throw out a free speech lawsuit filed by suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren.

Warren was removed last month over statements about not pursuing criminal charges in abortion, transgender rights and certain low-level cases.

The governor says Warren can't claim first amendment protection for his comments.

A hearing is set for later this month to hear arguments in the lawsuit.

The case comes as DeSantis seeks re-election in November against Democrat Charlie Crist, who has made abortion rights a cornerstone of his campaign.