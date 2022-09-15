Report: DeSantis administration takes credit for sending "illegal immigrants" to Martha's Vineyard

MIAMI - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent two planes carrying undocumented migrants to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, according to Fox News.

FoxNews.com said, "DeSantis followed through on his promise to drop off illegal immigrants in progressive states."

"Yes, Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha's Vineyard today were part of the state's relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations," DeSantis' communications director, Taryn Fenske, told Fox News Digital.

The Martha Vineyard Times said, "a group 50 Venezuelan migrants, some of them children, landed on the island Wednesday." The local paper said some had come from Texas.

Our island jumped into action putting together 50 beds, giving everyone a good meal, providing a play area for the children, making sure people have the healthcare and support they need. We are a community that comes together to support immigrants. pic.twitter.com/kG5bglhbLe — Dylan Fernandes (@RepDylan) September 15, 2022

In March of last year, DeSantis signed the 'sanctuary cities' ban, saying that "we're delivering on the promises that we made to the people of Florida."