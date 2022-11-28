Watch CBS News
Deputies: Man faces charges after attempting to steal food truck in the Keys

MIAMI - A man has been arrested for attempting to steal a food truck in Key Largo, Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies said.  

Authorities identified the man as Steven Wayne McClelland, 42, who was charged with attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of amphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident was reported to police at around 6 a.m. in the parking lot on the 10100 block of the Overseas Highway.

Witnesses told police they saw a man acting erratically while driving around in a food truck. They told police that it looked like he was trying to steal the truck. 

Police said McClelland was backing his vehicle up to the food truck when they arrived and later admitted that he was attempting to steal the food truck. 

Authorities said they found a glass pipe with a small amount of amphetamine in McClelland's possession. 

He was taken to jail. 

First published on November 28, 2022 / 4:57 PM

