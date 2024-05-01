Young voters sound off on their issues, motivation to vote in November

MIAMI - College students packing for summer break carried home concerns about changes to Florida's abortion limits and war protests erupting on campuses around the country.

Some say the issues will motivate them to vote in November's election.

Others sound ready to sit out unless politics change around other key issues.

Florida International University senior Alonso Paredes graduates in December. He hopes to use his mechanical engineering degree to score work in robotics or aerospace. However, layoffs at Tesla, federal investigations of Boeing and the politics around both concern him. When asked what motivates him to vote, Paredes said, "For this election, not much at all."

Florida Democrats hope he is alone. An amendment on state ballots this fall could legalize marijuana. Another might reverse a new ban on most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Democrats hope both issues drive more young voters to the polls.

"I definitely get more interested because of those," Lulu Perez, an FIU Junior said.

Some students sound just as motivated by the fallout from campus protests over the war in Gaza.

"Especially at a school such as FIU with so many protests and so many people coming to speak about topics and their fields of study," Anays Erias, an FIU freshman said. "It definitely makes me want to learn more about it, study more about it, educated myself on those topics so when I go to vote I'm more educated and it's not just a biased opinion."

"(The war in Gaza is) on everyone's minds," Perez said. "I think if that's not addressed then what else could be more important than that right now?"

FIU freshman Cassandra Kassem said other state issues around abortion and marijuana are significant motivators.

"Those are very big issues that I feel everybody needs to make their voice heard about," Kassem said.

"I think my main concerns would be the economy," FIU freshman Andrew Menendez said.

Paredes agrees. Though, he said one other factor could decide if he votes or not.

"I would prefer younger candidates that relate to issues that younger voters relate to as well," he said. "I'm still not satisfied with how things are going right now in the economy or in my life."