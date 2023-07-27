Delray Beach police release photo rendering of woman found in 3 suitcases on Intracoastal Waterway

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Police in Delray Beach have released an image of what the woman whose remains were found stashed inside three suitcases floating on the Intracoastal Waterway may have looked like before she was slain.

Authorities have released this photo rendering of what a murder victim may have looked like before she was slain and her remains placed in three suitcases. Delray Beach police

Investigators said in a written statement that they believe the woman was murdered between July 17 and July 20 and they are asking for the public's help as they try to identify her and her killer.

The Palm Beach Post reported that remains of the victims had already begun decomposing when the first suitcase containing her body was discovered by a construction worker late last week. Police were later notified about the other two suitcases that were found floating on the waterway, the newspaper reported.

Police said they believe the woman was between 35 and 55 years old and was about 5-feet-4.

Investigators also released photos of two pieces of luggage that the woman's body was located in when the bags were found.

Authorities said anyone who may be in possession of video taken along the intracoastal waterway during the time she was likely slain should contact police.

One was a purple Palm Springs Ricardo Beverly Hills bag and the second one was a green-and-black polka dot Charlie Sport bag.

Anyone with information about her death was asked to call police Detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.