Def Leppard drummer attacked outside Fort Lauderdale hotel

FORT LAUDERDALE - Def Leppard's drummer Rick Allen was attacked Monday outside the Fort Lauderdale where he was staying.

Allen was in town to perform a concert with Motley Crue.

According to police, Allen was smoking a cigarette outside of the Four Seasons when a man ran out from behind a pillar where he had been hiding and attacked him.

That man, identified as 19-year-old Max Edward Hartley, then reportedly attacked a woman who had run out of the hotel to help Allen.

Hartley then ran away. He was arrested at a nearby hotel, where he was allegedly breaking car windows.

He has been charged with two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief, and abusing an elderly or disabled adult.

Allen, who lost his arm in a car accident in 1984, told police that he wants to prosecute.

Hartley bailed out of the Broward County jail on Tuesday.