Deerfield Beach Community Cares feeds those in need at weekly event

DEERFIELD BEACH - The nonprofit Deerfield Beach Community Cares served hundreds of free meals to needy families over the weekend on the grounds of Zion Church.

PDQ of Deerfield donated 300 boxed meals that were distributed by staff who volunteered for the event.

PDQ volunteers ready to serve the community. Joan Murray

The food distribution is a weekly event every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Broward Health provides a mobile clinic with free full medical exams.

Deerfield Beach Community Cares has received funding from the Community Foundation of Broward to create the Deerfield Beach Youth Development and Leadership Academy.

The programs will take a holistic approach to reaching at risk children. The goal is to guide them through tutoring, mentoring, and exposure to positive social and emotional learning experiences.