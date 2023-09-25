Watch CBS News
Local News

Deerfield Beach Community Cares feeds those in need at weekly event

By Joan Murray

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

DEERFIELD BEACH - The nonprofit Deerfield Beach Community Cares served hundreds of free meals to needy families over the weekend on the grounds of Zion Church.

PDQ of Deerfield donated 300 boxed meals that were distributed by staff who volunteered for the event.

pdq-donation.jpg
PDQ volunteers ready to serve the community. Joan Murray

The food distribution is a weekly event every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Broward Health provides a mobile clinic with free full medical exams.

Deerfield Beach Community Cares has received funding from the Community Foundation of Broward to create the Deerfield Beach Youth Development and Leadership Academy.

The programs will take a holistic approach to reaching at risk children. The goal is to guide them through tutoring, mentoring, and exposure to positive social and emotional learning experiences. 

Joan Murray
joan-murray.jpg

Joan Murray is an award-winning reporter who joined CBS Miami in August 2001, shortly before the 9/11 terror attacks. She was among the first to report the South Florida connection to the terrorists.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 10:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.