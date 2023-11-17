Watch CBS News
Local News

December hearing slated in Disney battle with DeSantis, revamped special district

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/City News Service

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - A federal judge will hear arguments Dec. 12 on requests by Gov. Ron DeSantis and a revamped Central Florida special district to dismiss a high-profile lawsuit filed by Walt Disney Parks and Resort.

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor will hold a hearing in Tallahassee in the case, which centers on allegations that the state unconstitutionally retaliated against Disney because of the company's opposition to a controversial education law.

Attorneys for DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District filed motions in September to dismiss the case. They dispute that a decision by DeSantis and lawmakers to replace the former Reedy Creek Improvement District with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District was retaliation that violated Disney's First Amendment rights.

The decades-old Reedy Creek district was closely aligned with Disney, while DeSantis appointed the new district's board. Disney filed the lawsuit in April and filed a revised version in September.

DeSantis and Disney began clashing in 2022 after company officials opposed a new law that restricted instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 17, 2023 / 11:32 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.