Deauville Beach Resort tower to be imploded Sunday

MIAMI- The 17-story Deauville Beach Resort tower will be imploded Sunday, November 13.

The world famous Deauville hotel which once hosted a performance from the Beatles has been neglected for years.

The implosion will take place at 8 a.m. according to the city of Miami Beach. Starting at 7:30 a.m., an "exclusion zone" will be established between Collins Avenue and Harding Avenue and from 65th Street to 70th Street. People will not be allowed outside in this area.

"Miami Beach voters rejected a ballot question Tuesday to change zoning regulations at the site to allow Miami Dolphins owner and billionaire developer Stephen Ross to build a luxury condo and hotel tower there. Now, the building's implosion will leave a hole in the skyline in North Beach, with the future of the site uncertain," according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

Traffic on Collins Avenue will be closed at 65th Street and diverted to Indian Creek Drive. After the implosion, the contractor will begin to clean up. Roads are expected to reopen around 10 a.m.

According to a notice sent to nearby residents by demolition contractor BG Group LLC, structures directly adjacent to the Deauville will be vacated during the implosion.

The city of Miami Beach advises others in the area to keep their windows and doors closed to prevent dust from entering homes and other buildings at the time of the implosion.

According to the contractor, there will be a "significant amount of dust" in the block immediately following the demolition site.

"People with respiratory issues or those who are otherwise sensitive to dust or even loud noises should stay inside their structures until dust from the implosion clears and the area is cleaned up. Or they may wish to plan on being 'elsewhere' during the implosion for their own comfort," Notice said.

BG Group is overseeing the implosion along with Maryland-based Controlled Demolitions Inc. The same two firms handled the successful implosion of the still-standing portion of Champlain Towers South in Surfside after the catastrophic building collapse last June that killed 98 people.

Demolishing of the lower portion of the Deauville building has already begun in September. Officials first completed asbestos removal from the shuttered hotel, which allowed the demolition of the building's pool, pool deck, ballrooms and lobby to begin.