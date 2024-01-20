Death of pregnant woman in West Perrine calls for police investigation

CBS News Miami

WEST PERRINE — A police investigation is underway after a pregnant was found dead in Miami-Dade County on Friday.

Miami-Dade Police told CBS News Miami that officers were in the area of Southwest 174th Terrace and Southwest 103rd Avenue Friday morning in regards to an "unclassified death investigation" of a woman.

CBS News Miami went to the scene and spoke to residents in the area, where some neighbors identified the victim as 34-year-old Cassandra Davis, who was pregnant.

Neighbors also told CBS News Miami that she was remembered to be a great person and that she was struggling with homelessness.

"Everyone loved her," said Romania Dukes of Mothers Fighting for Justice. "I'm going to miss her, the whole community will miss her. Whoever did this: Just turn yourself in — turn yourself in because you're going to deal with this whole community."

Though some neighbors believed that Davis was murdered, police are still investigating the cause of her death.