Police: Mom of 6 shot dead in front of children near NE Miami-Dade park

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police said a mom of six was shot and killed in her vehicle, in front of her children following an argument with another driver.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at around 3 p.m. in the area of Northeast 159th Street, between 6th and 8th Avenue, near Oak Grove Park.

CBS News Miami cameras showed an area cordoned off by yellow tape, as well, as several police cruisers and at least one fire-rescue truck in the area.

The investigation continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.