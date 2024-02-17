Watch CBS News
Death investigation underway in Sunny Isles Beach

By Hunter Geisel, Teri Hornstein

CBS Miami

SUNNY ISLES BEACH — A death investigation is underway in Sunny Isles Beach on Saturday morning.

Sunny Isles Beach Police confirmed to CBS News Miami's Teri Hornstein that officers are currently at the scene near 183rd Street and Collins Avenue.

Officers did not provide further explanation regarding the circumstances of the police response, but CBS News Miami did reach out to Miami-Dade Police for more information as they are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.

February 17, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

