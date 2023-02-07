Watch CBS News
Death investigation underway in Broward after body found in Intracoastal Waterway

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were trying to determine if foul play was involved after a man's body was found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Investigators were called around 3:15 p.m. to the Intracoastal Waterway and E. Sunrise Blvd. after receiving a report of a body in the water.

Officials said the scene was active as they searched for clues.

Officials did not immediately provide more information about the body.

First published on February 7, 2023 / 5:58 PM

