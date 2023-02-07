Death investigation underway in Broward after body found in Intracoastal Waterway
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were trying to determine if foul play was involved after a man's body was found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Investigators were called around 3:15 p.m. to the Intracoastal Waterway and E. Sunrise Blvd. after receiving a report of a body in the water.
Officials said the scene was active as they searched for clues.
Officials did not immediately provide more information about the body.
