Death investigation underway after woman's body found laying on Lauderhill canal embankment, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE --A death investigation was underway after the body of a woman was found Saturday laying on a canal embankment, the Lauderhill Police Department said.

Police declined to release the woman's identity, pending notification of her next of kin.

According to a written statement, investigators were called to the 6000 block of NW 44th Street shortly before 2:30 p. m. by a man fishing in a nearby canal on a golf course.

Police said it appears she had been outside and exposed to the elements "for an extended period of time" but there were no obvious signs of foul play.

Investigators said the county medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine how she died.