Watch CBS News
Local News

Death investigation underway after woman's body found laying on Lauderhill canal embankment, police say

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE --A death investigation was underway after the body of a woman was found Saturday laying on a canal embankment, the Lauderhill Police Department said.

Police declined to release the woman's identity, pending notification of her next of kin.

According to a written statement, investigators were called to the 6000 block of NW 44th Street shortly before 2:30 p. m. by a man fishing in a nearby canal on a golf course.

Police said it appears she had been outside and exposed to the elements "for an extended period of time" but there were no obvious signs of foul play.

Investigators said the county medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine how she died.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on January 7, 2023 / 8:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.