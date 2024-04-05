Death investigation underway after possible fatal hit-and-run in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - A death investigation is underway Friday night following a possible fatal hit-and-run in Northwest Miami-Dade.

A stretch of roadway on NW 47th Avenue, between NW 188 and 191 Street, has been closed while police investigate.

CBS News Miami cameras showed a body covered by a yellow tarp on a grassy area of a sidewalk.

Investigators were walking the roped-off roadway with flashlights in hand. There were several items strewn on the roadway.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

This developing story will be updated with additional information as soon as more details become available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.