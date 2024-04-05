Watch CBS News
Death investigation underway after possible fatal hit-and-run in NW Miami-Dade

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A death investigation is underway Friday night following a possible fatal hit-and-run in Northwest Miami-Dade. 

A stretch of roadway on NW 47th Avenue, between NW 188 and 191 Street, has been closed while police investigate.

CBS News Miami cameras showed a body covered by a yellow tarp on a grassy area of a sidewalk. 

Investigators were walking the roped-off roadway with flashlights in hand. There were several items strewn on the roadway. 

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area. 

This developing story will be updated with additional information as soon as more details become available. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS. 

Mauricio Maldonado
Mauricio-Maldonado-002.jpg

Mauricio has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. In all that time, he has focused on writing mostly breaking local news. Everything from baby ducks stuck in a drain to the hard-hitting news you enjoy reading about.

First published on April 5, 2024 / 10:48 PM EDT

