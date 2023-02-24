Death investigation underway after body recovered near Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH -- Police have launched a death investigation after a body was recovered from the South Pointe jetty Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Crews on boats searched the water and pulled a body from the South Pointe jetty Friday afternoon. CBS 4

Officials recovered the submerged body around noon although they have not yet said if they suspect foul play was involved.

Investigators did not immediately release any additional information about the investigation.

Live video from Chopper 4 showed several boats in the water searching for clues.