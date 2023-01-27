Watch CBS News
Death investigation underway after body found at NE Miami-Dade construction site

MIAMI -- Police are trying to determine if foul play was involved in the death of a person whose body was found Friday in a concrete tube at a construction ssite.

The body was found near the Haulover Marine Center, located at 15600 Collins Ave., around 10 a.m., according to authorities.

Officials have not publicly said if they know how the person died or how the person's body ended up at the site. 

