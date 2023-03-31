Death investigation underway after body found in Fort Lauderdale Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE - Police have launched a death investigation after Ocean Rescue discovered a body in the bushes Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. and Sunrise Blvd. after Ocean Rescue discovered an unresponsive male in the bushes.

An adult male was found and pronounced dead by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

The investigation is ongoing.