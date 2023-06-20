Two dead in North Miami Beach shooting
MIAMI - Police swarmed a North Miami Beach neighborhood after an overnight shooting.
According to police, two people were found dead inside a home at NE 170th Street and NE 16th Avenue. A third person who had been shot was taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in critical condition.
Police could be seen interviewing two men behind the crime tape that cordoned off an area.
Police have not said what led to the shooting.
