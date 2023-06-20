Watch CBS News
Local News

Two dead in North Miami Beach shooting

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Police conduct death investigation in North Miami Beach
Police conduct death investigation in North Miami Beach 01:40

MIAMI - Police swarmed a North Miami Beach neighborhood after an overnight shooting.

According to police, two people were found dead inside a home at NE 170th Street and NE 16th Avenue. A third person who had been shot was taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

Police could be seen interviewing two men behind the crime tape that cordoned off an area.

Police have not said what led to the shooting. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 6:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.