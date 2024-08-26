Watch CBS News
Police investigation causes northbound lane closures on Palmetto Expressway

MIAMI - A section of State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway was closed to traffic Monday afternoon for a death investigation.

Around 12:30 p.m. the northbound lanes between Okeechobee Road and NW 103rd Street were closed. By 2 p.m., several lanes had opened and only the two right ones were blocked, with stop-and-go traffic backed up to NW 36th Street.

Chopper4 over the scene spotted the truck parked on the right shoulder with a yellow tarp covering the driver's side window. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

