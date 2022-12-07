Watch CBS News
Death investigated in Miami Gardens after body found in trash bin

By CBS Miami Team

MIAMI - Several law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation Wednesday in Miami Gardens after a body was reportedly found in a trash bin.

The body was discovered in the area of Northwest 205th Street and 29th Avenue.

Diana Delgado-Gourgue, spokesperson for the Miami Gardens police, said she could not confirm why federal agencies were at the scene, but that the body of a male had been found in the back of a residence. 

CBS4 cameras saw one Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent walking around with a K-9 dog. No word on what they were looking for. 

Police had cordoned off the area while the investigation continues. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

