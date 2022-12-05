Deadly shooting south of Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

It happened near Commercial Boulevard west of I-95 in the 1800 blockof S Perimeter Road.

Fort Lauderdale police said officers responding to reports of a shooting found a man who had been shot multiple times in a parking lot. Officers performed CPR and other medical care until fire rescue arrived. The man did not survive.

Police said the suspect left the scene before officers arrived. They are now working to determine what led to the shooting.

