Deadly shooting in Coral Springs, suspect in custody

FORT LAUDERDALE - Police are investigating a deadly Coral Springs shooting.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Coral Springs police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they were investigating a shooting near the 9200 block of Ramblewood Drive. They said they were searching for a "possible homicide suspect that fled the scene in an unknown direction."

Just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, they posted that the suspect had been taken into custody. They added that the names of the victim and suspect are not being released until family notifications can be made.