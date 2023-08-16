Deadly shooting in Coral Springs, suspect in custody
FORT LAUDERDALE - Police are investigating a deadly Coral Springs shooting.
Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Coral Springs police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they were investigating a shooting near the 9200 block of Ramblewood Drive. They said they were searching for a "possible homicide suspect that fled the scene in an unknown direction."
Just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, they posted that the suspect had been taken into custody. They added that the names of the victim and suspect are not being released until family notifications can be made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.