Deadly shooting in Coral Springs, suspect in custody

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - Police are investigating a deadly Coral Springs shooting.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Coral Springs police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they were investigating a shooting near the 9200 block of Ramblewood Drive. They said they were searching for a "possible homicide suspect that fled the scene in an unknown direction."

Just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, they posted that the suspect had been taken into custody. They added that the names of the victim and suspect are not being released until family notifications can be made.

August 16, 2023

