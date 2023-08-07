Watch CBS News
Deadly overnight shooting in Homestead

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Police investigate deadly overnight shooting in Homestead
Police investigate deadly overnight shooting in Homestead

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly shooting in Homestead.

Just after 1 a.m., Homestead police officers were sent to 56 NW 9th Street to check out reports of a shooting. This is near where Krome Avenue and Campbell Drive meet.

There they found a man who had multiple gunshot wounds. He was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center where he died. With the death, Miami-Dade's Homicide Bureau took over the investigation.

According to police, the man may have been shot during a robbery. The said preliminary information revealed an "unknown subject" approached the man, demanded property, shot him, and then took off. Police said they don't know if any property was actually taken. 

