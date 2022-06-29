Man found dead at scene of deadly Lauderhill shooting
LAUDERHILL – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Lauderhill Tuesday night.
There's a heavy police presence at the scene located in the area of NW 25 Street and 52 Avenue, where they found a man with a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses say they heard arguing outside the residence followed by a loud bang.
If you know anything about the shooting, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.