Deadly hit and run crash involving a scooter in NW Dade
MIAMI - Police are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade.
According to Miami-Dade police, around 6 a.m. a car heading north on NW 22nd Avenue struck a person on a scooter near NW 54th Street.
The person on the scooter was killed. Police said the car's driver abandoned it after the crash and ran off.
