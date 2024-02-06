Watch CBS News
Deadly hit and run crash involving a scooter in NW Dade

MIAMI - Police are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade police, around 6 a.m. a car heading north on NW 22nd Avenue struck a person on a scooter near NW 54th Street.

The person on the scooter was killed. Police said the car's driver abandoned it after the crash and ran off.

First published on February 6, 2024 / 9:13 AM EST

