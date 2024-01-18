Watch CBS News
Deadly fire at Pembroke Park gas station

By John MacLauchlan

CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - An investigation is underway after a deadly fire at a gas station in Pembroke Park.

It happened at a RaceTrac, at 3031 W Hallandale Beach Boulevard, which is just west of I-95.

Crime scene tape cordoned off a burned out pickup truck at a charred gas pump.

Sheriff's investigators said no foul play is suspected, but that is pending autopsy results.  

First published on January 18, 2024 / 7:40 AM EST

