Deadly fire at Pembroke Park gas station
FORT LAUDERDALE - An investigation is underway after a deadly fire at a gas station in Pembroke Park.
It happened at a RaceTrac, at 3031 W Hallandale Beach Boulevard, which is just west of I-95.
Crime scene tape cordoned off a burned out pickup truck at a charred gas pump.
Sheriff's investigators said no foul play is suspected, but that is pending autopsy results.
