Deadly crash temporarily shut down section of northbound I-95 in Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- A deadly crash temporarily shut down a section of northbound I-95 in Miami-Dade early Friday morning.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol there is at least one person dead in the crash.
The northbound lanes of I-95 between NW 103 Street and NW 95 Street were closed around 5 a.m., as were the northbound I-95 express lanes between the Downtown Miami entrance and NW 119 Street.
The lanes were re-opened around 6:30 a.m.
There is no word on the number of people injured or what caused the crash.
The southbound lanes were not impacted.
This is a developing story.