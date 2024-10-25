Watch CBS News
Deadly crash temporarily shut down section of northbound I-95 in Miami-Dade

By Alyssa Dzikowski

Northbound lanes of I-95 shut down at NW 103 Street in Miami-Dade due to deadly crash
MIAMI -- A deadly crash temporarily shut down a section of northbound I-95 in Miami-Dade early Friday morning. 

According to the Florida Highway Patrol there is at least one person dead in the crash.

The northbound lanes of I-95 between NW 103 Street and NW 95 Street were closed around 5 a.m.,  as were the northbound I-95 express lanes between the Downtown Miami entrance and NW 119 Street.

The lanes were re-opened around 6:30 a.m.

There is no word on the number of people injured or what caused the crash.

The southbound lanes were not impacted.

This is a developing story. 

