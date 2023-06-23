Deadly crash on southbound Palmetto Expressway snarls morning commute

MIAMI - A deadly crash on the Palmetto Expressway snarled traffic for hours on Friday morning.

The accident occurred in the southbound lanes in the area of I-75.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there were four vehicles involved in the crash. All four were traveling south within the center outside lane when traffic came to a stop.

The driver of a Honda failed to stop in time for traffic ahead. As a result, the Honda collided into the Nissan. The initial collision caused a series of secondary crashes to occur with the other vehicles.

The driver of the Nissan was killed.

All of the southbound lanes of SR 826 are shut down from NW 154th Street/Miami Lakes Drive and I-75. The southbound on-ramp to the Palmetto Expressway from NW 154th Street was also closed.

Traffic was being forced off at Miami Lakes Drive. The best alternates for drivers were the exits at NW 67th Avenue, NW 57th Avenue, and NW 87th Avenue.

The lane closures backed up traffic for miles during the busy commute.



