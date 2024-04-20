Cody Bellinger and Alexander Canario HRs power Cubs past Marlins 5-3 for doubleheader split

Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz celebrates his two-run home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Adbert Alzolay during the ninth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Chicago. The Marlins won 3-2. Charles Rex Arbogast / AP

Cody Bellinger and Alexander Canario homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 on Saturday night to earn a split of the day-night doubleheader.

In the opener, Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run homer off Adbert Alzolay in the ninth inning, and the Marlins beat the Cubs 3-2.

Shota Imanaga (3-0) gave up three runs, two earned, in six innings in the nightcap for the Cubs, who have won six of their last seven games. Imanaga's scoreless streak to begin his major league career ended in the fourth inning at 18 2/3 innings.

Héctor Neris worked around a single in the ninth inning and picked up his first save in two chances.

Josh Bell homered for the Marlins, whose overall record slipped to 5-17.

The Cubs trailed 3-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth and rallied, scoring four runs. Canario connected on a 416-foot drive to left field for his first homer of the season, chasing Roddery Muñoz and pulling the Cubs within one. Michael Busch followed with a two-run single off Anthony Bender (0-1). Busch, who was acquired in a January trade with Los Angeles, is hitting 19 for 51 in his last 14 games.

"Relentless, one through nine, everyone gives quality at-bats and it just seems like it's just a matter of time sometimes," Bellinger said. "That's a good feeling and just quality at-bats every single day. That leads to a lot of success."

Bellinger hit a solo shot off Muñoz in the first for a 1-0 Cubs lead. Muñoz struck out seven in five innings, allowing two runs and two hits in his big league debut.

"I was a little bit nervous out there, I'm not going to lie, but in my mind I was focused, and I knew I just had to be confident out there and I think I did that," Muñoz said through an interpreter.

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Héctor Neris throws during the ninth inning in the second baseball game of the team's doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast / AP

Bell reached on shortstop Nico Hoerner's fielding error and scored on Tim Anderson's double off Imanaga to tie it in the fourth. Jazz Chisholm Jr. then singled to give the Marlins the lead.

Bell hit a solo shot in the sixth off Imanaga, who signed a $53 million, four-year contract with the Cubs in January.

"Kind of similar to last start, struggled a little bit," Imanaga said through an interpreter.

Luis Arraez collected three hits for Miami in the first game. He singled with one out in the ninth, and De La Cruz followed with a drive to left-center for his fifth homer after he also went deep in each of his previous two games.

Manager Skip Schumaker said the Marlins were planning to pinch run for De La Cruz if he got on base. De La Cruz didn't like that idea and offered an alternative.

"I told them, 'What do you mean, a pinch runner? I'm going to get a homer here. You're not going to need to do that,'" De La Cruz said through an interpreter.

It was the fourth blown save in seven chances for Alzolay (1-2).

"We need Adbert to get outs," manager Craig Counsell said. "Regardless of where it is, we need Adbert to be an effective member of the bullpen. I strongly believe that he will be."

Calvin Faucher (1-0) struck out four in two scoreless innings, and Tanner Scott earned his third save.

De La Cruz hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

The doubleheader was scheduled after rain postponed Thursday's series opener.

Anderson, a two-time All-Star during eight seasons with the White Sox, went 1 for 5 on Saturday while receiving boos.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: LHP A.J. Puk (left shoulder fatigue) was placed on the 15-day injured list, and RHP Kyle Tyler was brought up from Triple-A Jacksonville. LHP Josh Simpson was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Cubs: OF Ian Happ (left hamstring tightness) was out after he left after six innings Friday. Counsell said Happ is unlikely to be in the lineup Sunday.

UP NEXT

RHP Edward Cabrera (0-0, 1.50 ERA) is set to start for Miami in Sunday's series finale against the Cubs and RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-2, 12.71).

___

