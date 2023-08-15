Daytona Beach woman killed roommate, dumped Mountain Dew on herself to remove DNA, police said

DAYTONA BEACH - A Daytona Beach woman accused of killing her roommate reportedly dumped soda on herself in an effort to remove evidence.

Nichole Maks, 35, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and tampering with evidence.

According to the arrest affidavit, an officer was flagged down on July 1 due to a fire at 622 Clark St. in Daytona Beach.

Inside the home, the officer found the body of Michael Cerasoli, 79, who had multiple stab wounds to his torso and blunt force trauma to the back of his head.

Inside the man's bedroom, detectives found a knife covered in blood near his body. They also found two cell phones, one belonging to the Cerasoli and the other to Maks.

Early the next morning, officers found Maks in Holly Hill. Police say when they made contact with her, she dropped a knife and a hammer. Police say she had blood on her leg.

According to detectives, Maks changed her story multiple times while being interviewed about Cerasoli's death. She stated she was homeless but eventually admitted that she lives with him.

She told officers the Cerasoli's bedroom is upstairs and she never goes upstairs except to "feed her spiders."

When detectives questioned her about the knife and hammer, police she became agitated and refused to continue cooperating without a lawyer.

When Maks was told officers were going to take her DNA, she requested a drink and was provided a Diet Mountain Dew.

Police say Maks poured the soda all over her body and hair "in attempt to interfere with the possible evidence on [her body]," an affidavit reads.

According to the document, DNA testing showed that the victim's DNA was on the blade of the knife found near his body, and Maks' DNA was on the handle of the knife.

Maks remains jailed without bond.