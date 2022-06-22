Watch CBS News
Davie 'porch pirate' caught on camera stealing Amazon packages

By Joan Murray

DAVIE - A homeowner said a brazen 'porch pirate' was caught on camera helping herself to packages in front of a Davie home.

It happened Tuesday at a couple's home in the 8100 block of SW 30th Street.

In a home surveillance video, you see the woman step out of a blue car, casually go to the front door of the home and steal two Amazon packages and four empty food delivery containers. 

"I was in shock," said Jessica Q., who was home working at the time and had no idea of the theft happening in the late afternoon. 

The thief is also seen taking the Amazon packages to the getaway car, emptying the contents and throwing the boxes away at the house.

She also fiddles with a keypad on the garage door and opens their mailbox, lifts up the mat on the porch clearly looking to see if there's anything else to steal.

The homeowners want to put the word out on the porch pirates to stop it from happening to anyone else. 

"Make sure you know how to use your surveillance system," said Jessica. She said police were happily surprised to get useful video when often homeowners can't access their surveillance systems. 

She said they've turned the surveillance material over to Davie police and the Broward Sheriff's Office.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at 954-493-TIPS.  

First published on June 22, 2022 / 4:18 PM

