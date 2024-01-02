Davie police take suspected car thief into custody

MIAMI - A suspected car thief was taken into custody Tuesday night in Davie.

It happened around 9 p.m. near University Drive and Sheridan Street.

Witnesses saw two suspects, officers arrested one.

As a police helicopter searched the area, traffic backed up on University Drive, worrying area neighbors trying to get home.

An area resident said, "We live here and somebody stole our car like six months ago. So they took photographs of our property. We are super, super worried."

Investigators did not report any injuries.

Deputies were clearing the scene by 10:15 p.m.

Police did not give any details as to the type of vehicle that had been stolen.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies assisted Davie police.