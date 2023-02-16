Watch CBS News
Local News

Davie police investigating deadly shooting

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - Davie police have asked the public for help after a deadly shooting.

It happened in the 6700 block of SW 39th Street, close to Nova High School. Officers found the body of a man who had been shot in a vehicle.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Davie Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on February 16, 2023 / 7:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.