Davie police investigating deadly shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE - Davie police have asked the public for help after a deadly shooting.
It happened in the 6700 block of SW 39th Street, close to Nova High School. Officers found the body of a man who had been shot in a vehicle.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Davie Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.
