Davie man accused of running illegal puppy mill

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Davie man is facing more than 180 animal cruelty and drug charges after investigators reportedly found he and another person were running an illegal puppy breeding operation.

On September 13, Broward sheriff's deputies, Davie police, and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms served a warrant at Sean Broadnax and Danielle Palladino's mobile home.

"Upon entering the respondents' trailer, a strong stench of feces was immediately noticeable to the officers that made them gag," according to court documents.

Their search reportedly uncovered a "trafficking amount" of fentanyl pills and about a kilo of "cocaine powder mixed fentanyl" hidden in a vent of the home.

Court records show during a drug investigation, investigators found what they called an "unsanitary and illegal puppy mill."

Investigators said they found 25 French bulldog mixes in small cages filled with feces and no bedding. The cages were so small, they noted, that the dogs could not move or turn around.

The dogs were seized and are now at Broward Animal Care.