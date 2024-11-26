Fire rips through Davie residence, 1 dead

DAVIE - One person died after a fire ripped through a Davie residence early Tuesday morning.

According to Davie Fire Rescue, they received a call about the fire and possible entrapment at 4821 SW 76 Avenue just after 6 a.m.

Arriving firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames. They immediately began to battle the blaze.

"Upon arrival, crews quickly knocked down the fire and tragically, there appears to be one fatality associated with this incident," according to a statement from Davie Fire Rescue.

Davie Police, a Fire and Life Safety Division fire investigator, and the State Fire Marshal are assisting in the fire investigation.

