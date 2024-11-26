Watch CBS News
Fire rips through Davie residence, 1 dead

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

1 dead in Davie house fire
1 dead in Davie house fire 00:37

DAVIE - One person died after a fire ripped through a Davie residence early Tuesday morning.

According to Davie Fire Rescue, they received a call about the fire and possible entrapment at 4821 SW 76 Avenue just after 6 a.m.

Arriving firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames. They immediately began to battle the blaze.

"Upon arrival, crews quickly knocked down the fire and tragically, there appears to be one fatality associated with this incident," according to a statement from Davie Fire Rescue.

Davie Police, a Fire and Life Safety Division fire investigator, and the State Fire Marshal are assisting in the fire investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

