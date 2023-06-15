Davie is moving to four day work week later this year

FORT LAUDERDALE - You may have heard about several companies moving to a four day work week for their employees, but this is a first for South Florida.

The Town of Davie will transition to a Monday through Thursday schedule for its municipal offices beginning August 3rd.

Municipal offices like the town hall, budget and finance, building division, town clerk, utilities customer service, and the lobbies of the police and fire department will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will be closed Friday through Sunday. Limited after-hours customer service will remain available to address emergencies only.

"The transition will offer extended morning and evening hours of service to members of the community," the town said in a statement.

It noted that electronic payments and other online services will remain available seven days a week.

But not all departments are making the move.

The town's fire rescue and police departments which will continue to respond to calls seven days a week. The utility department will also maintain its current seven-day-a-week operations. Parks and Recreation facilities, programming, and special events will maintain current operations.