Miami-Dade County mayor tells residents to be prepared on first day of Hurricane Season
MIAMI (CBSMiami) - On Wednesday morning, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and county officials held a press conference to talk about the 2022 Hurricane Season.
The aim of the news conference was to remind county residents to be prepared and have plans in place.
Click here to find out how you should prepare for the season and download our hurricane guide here.
